Colombia: Another Social Leader Was Killed, Toll at 225

Social organizations and human rights’ advocators of Colombia Friday denounced the assassination of the Indigenous leader Euliquio Pascal Rodríguez, in the state of Nariño, on October 7.
Pascal was a member of the High Guard of the Awa Indigenous reservation “La Brava” in Espriella, a rural settlement of the municipality of Tumaco.
According to the Colombian Institute for the Development and Peace (Indepaz), unidentified armed men shot him to death when he entered his house on the evening of October 7.
His neighbors and other community members went to help him, but he died instantly. His corpse was transported to the Caunapi trail for a funeral.
Awa people have frequently condemned armed groups' attacks against their leaders, which has intensified during the pandemic.
The murder of Pascal sums up to over 15 Indigenous leaders’ assassinations in Nariño, in 2020. During the current year, 225 social leaders have been killed in Colombia.
The human rights observatory of Indepaz also emphasized that 66 massacres have been committed in the South American nation this year.