President Ivan Duque Denounced for US Troops in Colombia

twenty-three Colombia’s congressmen Monday filed a disciplinary complaint against President Ivan Duque before the House of Representatives' Investigation Committee, as they consider the US troops' presence in the country a violation of the national sovereignty.

"Duque violated the Constitution since he did not have the prior Senate's authorization to allow the U.S. Army entrance to the national territory," the congressmen stated.

The President "must be investigated for omitting his responsibilities as a public servant and not respecting the separation of powers," they added.

In July, Cundinamarca's Administrative Court ordered to suspend U.S. troops’ activities in Colombia. However, Duque overlooked this decision and allowed the resumption of the foreign army’s exercises without even asking the Senate.

On Sat 3 Oct, three more people were killed as Colombia's human rights crisis escalates:



- Awá indigenous leader Ana Lucía Bisbicus in Nariño;



- FARC former guerrilla in peace process Uriel Valencia in Chocó;



- 18-yr-old @Fensuagro1976 trade unionist Javier Quintana in Cauca. pic.twitter.com/WlkFMV05eo — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) October 5, 2020

"The foreign troops' presence violates the national sovereignty and Colombia’s Constitution,” Alternative Democratic Pole (PDA) Senator Jorge Robledo said.

He also warned that neither the President nor the Defense Minister Carlos Trujillo have the authority to ignore the Constitution and the Administrative Court’s final decision.

On August 27, Duke allowed the return of the U.S. Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) to Colombia alleging that he did not need the Senate’s permission. He also assured that 69 senators approved his decision.

However, PDA Lawmaker Ivan Cepeda and Social Party National Unity (PSUN) Senator Roy Barreras denied the alleged congress' authorization as the issue was never voted on the Senate.