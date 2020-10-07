Colombia: Indigenous Peoples Ask for a Meeting With Duque

Social organizations will march peacefully to Bogota if President Ivan Duque does not commit to the pacification of his country.

The Indigenous movement "Collective Action in Defense of Life, Territory, Democracy, Justice, and Peace" Wednesday requested a meeting with Colombia's President Ivan Duque to demand his response to the country's economic, social, cultural, and environmental crisis.

The Indigenous movement's leaders cited Duque at the San Francisco Plaza, in Cali city, on October 12. If the president doesn't show up, the conveners will go to the country's capital, Bogota, in a peaceful mobilization.

"We will wait for him to demand social security and respect for the Indigenous communities, democracy, and the peace agreement signed with former guerrillas. Colombia needs to advance towards a definitive peace," the movement stated.

In 2019, Duque committed to dialogue with Cauca's movement in the Caldono municipality, but even though the president arrived there, he refused to meet with the Indigenous leaders.

The violence facing indigenous communities is claiming lives on a daily basis.



On Fri 11 Sept, Oliverio Conejo and his daughter Emily were killed in Cauca.



Oliverio was coordinating health programmes against COVID-19, with indigenous people left severely exposed to the crisis. pic.twitter.com/ymkiBXIv7i — Justice for Colombia (@JFColombia) September 14, 2020