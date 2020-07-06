Beijing Rejects US Military Maneuvers in the South China Sea

This military deployment came after Beijing launched out similar maneuvers in the same area.

China's Foreign Ministry Monday claimed that the U.S deliberately sent ships into the South China Sea to show off their military strength.

Last week, U.S. sent the “USS Ronald Reagan” and “USS Nimitz” aircraft carriers to conduct military maneuvers.

"This was a U.S move to showcase its military strength in the area. Washington has ulterior motives behind the operation," Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said during a press conference.

China has a wide selection of anti-aircraft carrier weapons like DF-21D and DF-26 "aircraft carrier killer" #missiles. South China Sea is fully within grasp of the #PLA; any US #aircraftcarrier movement in the region is at the pleasure of PLA: analysts. https://t.co/X5L0foka6Q pic.twitter.com/rEPjp9gqAZ — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) July 4, 2020

"By militarizing South China Sea, The U.S. is creating a gap between Beijing and the rest of the Asian nations,” Zhao said.

U.S. Defense Department on Thursday expressed concern over China's decision to hold military exercises around the Paracel Islands, a territory in dispute.

Beijing's military exercises at the Paracelsus Islands' surroundings are within the sovereignty of its territory.

"The U.S. is carrying out large military activities in our region just to flex its muscles. That is the main reason affecting stability in the South China Sea," Zhao added.