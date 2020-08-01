Chile Takes to the Streets Against President Sebastian Piñera

"Eye mutilation continues in Chile. Military officers shoot people in the face in Santiago," Chilean correspondent Paola Dragnic tweeted.

Chile's social leaders and activists condemned President Sebastian Piñera's omission of human rights violations and mishandling of the pandemic in his administration's public account presentation to Congress on Friday.

During Piñera's presentation in Valparaiso, protests took place throughout the country. The demonstrations were repressed by the Chilean police (Carabineros).

The repression occurred "while President Piñera was finishing his public account in which he did not refer to human rights violations," Dragnic said.

URGENTE - AHORA / Continúa la mutilación ocular en Chile. Militares disparan a la cara a pobladores en avenida Grecia con Tobalaba, en Santiago, mientras Pdte Piñera terminaba su cuenta pública en la que no hizo referencia a las violaciones a los derechos humanos @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/W5Rvcw4g9S — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) August 1, 2020 "Eye mutilation continues in Chile. Military officers shoot people in the face on Grecia Avenue and Tobalaba, in Santiago, while Pdte Piñera finished his public account in which he did not make reference to human rights violations."

"We regret that Piñera has not mentioned the victims of the serious human rights violations that have occurred since October," Chile's National Institute of Human Rights (INDH) director Sergio Micco assured.

Piñera missed this moment, "which would have been ideal to express his commitment to truth, justice, to ensure that these mistakes do not happen again," Micco added.

Chile's Christian Democracy (CD) also denounced the lack of introspection into the failure in the government's strategy against COVID-19.