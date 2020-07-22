Chile: Protests Against Minimum Sentence In Barra Rape Case

Antonia Barra accused Pradenas of raping her in September of 2019, under drugs effects after meeting him in a nightclub. Barra committed suicide in October.

Chileans took to the streets Wednesday to protests against the Warranty Court of Temuco's verdict of domiciliary arrest for Martin Pradenas Durr, who faces rape and sexual abuse charges.

Protesters gathered near Pradenas house, where police repelled them using tear gas. Protests also erupted in Maipu, Ñuñoa, and Providencia communities, as well as in Santiago de Chile.

Feminist organizations also called for pot banging and other demonstrations on Thursday. They also loudly played "A rapist in your way," a Chilean feminist anthem against femicides and gender violence.

Temuco's Court avowed rape charges against Pradenas but alleged there are no sustainable facts to judge him for sexual abuse against Antonia Barra and an anonymous complainant.

Detienen a comunicador de UfroMedios @UFrontera en protesta por la libertad de Martín Pradenas, acusado de violar a joven que luego de la agresión sexual se quitó la vida. pic.twitter.com/sYUoQoHvER — Paola Dragnic (@PaoladrateleSUR) July 23, 2020

A reporter from UfroMedios is arrested for protesting the release of Martin Pradenas, accused of raping a young woman who took his own life after the sexual assault.

Judge Federico Gutierrez dismissed a Public Prosecutors' request for preventive detention against Pradenas and imposed house arrest, as well as a prohibition to contact the victims and to travel abroad.

Antonia Barra accused Pradenas of raping her in September of 2019, under drugs effects after meeting him in a nightclub. Barra committed suicide in October. Protesters demand more severe measures against Pradenas.

According to Chile's Home Office statistics, over half of rape and sexual violence allegations go unpunished.