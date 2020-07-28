Chile: President Renews Cabinet After Pension’s Bill Approval

Piñera leads the Chile Vamos coalition, which joins several right-wing parties. Interior and Foreign Affairs Ministers, as well as the heads of defense and government secretary portfolios, were substituted.

Chile’s President Sebastian Piñera Tuesday restructured his cabinet after several Chile Vamos coalition lawmakers approved a social security bill that provides financial aid to alleviate COVID-19's economic harm.

“I call on this new cabinet and all of the Chile Vamos coalition to begin a new chapter for our government and our country, with a true constructive spirit, conviction, unity, faith, and hope,” Pinera said.

The new cabinet alignment tends to more conservatism as is predominantly integrated by far-right figures. Piñera replaced his interior chief and other five ministers, ensuring key positions for political allies.

This is the second cabinet reformation in the last nine months, as Piñera’s administration faces its worst people's approval drop, due to pandemic mismanagement, protests, and police brutality.

#Chile: Roadblock in #Lonquimay, several communities protest for freedom for Mapuche political prisoners on a hunger strike. https://t.co/ZuhRPDKonM — ubikitous (@PersonalEscrito) July 27, 2020

The reshuffle comes after last week Chile’s congress approved a social benefit bill that allows Chilean people to withdraw 10 percent of their pension savings to cope with COVID-19 economic harm, which the government fiercely opposed.

Piñera’s opposition stresses that the new cabinet ensures the president’s political strength on political terms, but not Chileans' approval or support.