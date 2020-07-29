Chile: Workers Call for a Pot-Banging Protest Against Piñera

"The most conservative and authoritarian sectors are ruling," the Commons Party warned.

The Chilean Workers Union (CUT) summoned citizens to join a pot-banging to protest against President Sebastian Piñera on Friday.

The CUT rejected the government's actions which are leading Chilean workers to pay the costs of the current health, economic, and social crisis.

The union also demanded more effective measures to control new outbreaks of COVID-19, guarantee post-pandemic economic recovery, and secure the workers' jobs and income.

These demands were preceded by the concern of the citizens due to a change of six ministers in the Pinera's cabinet, which shows its inability to manage the multidimensional crisis the country is facing.

The sign reads: "This Friday 31 the workers will pass you the bill!"

Among the new ministers are figures who openly declared themselves against the upcoming plebiscite to reform the Constitution.

“Changes in the cabinet seek to unite the forces of the Chilean right. It seeks to reconcile the internal conflicts in Chile Vamos Party, which will allow Piñera to keep power for the remaining time of his presidential term,” opposition senator Juan Ignacio Latorre said.

"Piñera confirms that the right-wing's most conservative and authoritarian sectors are ruling," the Commons Party secretary Jorge Ramirez said.