Chile: Mapuche Spokesman Urges Release of Political Prisoners

Among the political prisoners, there is the Mapuche Spiritual Advisor (machi) Celestino Cordova, who is already serving nearly 90 days of hunger strike.

Chile's Mapuche inmates in Temuco prison's spokesperson Juan Pichun Sunday denounced that the Araucania region's authorities keep Mapuche political prisoners under unequal conditions.

"Authorities have decided to look the other way when political prisoners in the Araucania have been on hunger strike for over two months," Pichun said,

The inmates' spokesperson statement came shortly after Chile's Interior Minister Victor Perez visited the Araucania region to address the violence, especially arson attacks, that have occurred in the area in recent months.

These attacks are attributed to the Mapuche people's cause of territorial claims. The members of the community are often accused without any concrete evidence.

"Our prisoners are on hunger strike, Mr. Minister. We want you to know that there are not only political prisoners here, there are also murders and torture going on against members of the Mapuche community," Pichun denounced.

#Chile | About 460 people were injured by the Military police in their eyes during the 2019-2020 protests.#PoliceBrutality #GustavoGaticahttps://t.co/d43cbdwfKc — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) June 19, 2020

Pichun's statements came just hours after white supremacists attacked with sticks and stones Mapuches who were occupying five mayoral offices in Malleco province since last Monday.

With the support of right-wing groups and the Chilean police (Carabineros), the attackers evicted the Mapuches who were demanding freedom for their political prisoners.

This was the most violent night registered in the Araucania Region in the last months, and it occurred in Victoria and Curacautin municipalities amid curfew hours.