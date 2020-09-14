Chile: Mapuche Child Gets Shot By Unknown Men In Araucania

There were seven other children playing in the same place, although none of them was injured.

Uknown men Sunday shot a Mapuche kid in the abdomen while he was taking part in the takeover of a farm, which is part of the Wente Winkul Mapu community’s efforts to reclaim their land.

The 13-year-old boy was demonstrating in La Auracania, while unknown persons opened fire on him from a civilian vehicle. After the attack, the minor was urgently taken to a hospital in Temuco due to the seriousness of his injury.

Chile’s Undersecretary for Children Carol Bown condemned the shooting and assured that her office is making the arrangements to assist the boy during his recovery.

"We are coordinating with our delegation and with the governor in the area to offer support to the kid and his family," she said.

The Ombudswoman for Children Patricia Muñoz said that an event like this shows "the absolute State’s incapacity to effectively ensure public safety in the area.”

We want to express our solidarity with the Mapuche people and we embraces the Mapuche men, women and children who are victims of the violence carried out at Wallampu by the Chilean state and para-state actors on the neoliberal, racist and colonialist extreme right pic.twitter.com/sz3BpIXcUx — Global Forest Coalition (GFC) (@gfc123) August 13, 2020

She regretted having to file once again "a criminal complaint about such serious acts involving direct aggression with firearms against children."

“These incidents have affected children and adolescents in their physical and psychological integrity, with an obvious risk to their lives," she said.

The Ombudswoman also revealed that seven other children were playing in the same place where the kid was shot, although none of them was injured.