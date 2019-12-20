Gender Parity and Indigenous Presence Passed for Constituent

The vote occurred on Thursday night in the Chilean Chamber of Deputies and was radically different from the one taken just one day before, where those issues were blocked by right-wing lawmakers

In a 180-degree turn that changes the landscape of the constituent process, the Chilean Chamber of Deputies approved gender parity, seats for indigenous peoples and posts for independent candidates.

The vote occurred which occurred Thursday night was radically different from the one taken just one day before, where those issues were blocked by right-wing lawmakers

However, in the second attempt, this time introduced as a constitutional reform project, it garnered 144 votes in favor and only one against, even with the support of lawmakers from the right-wing parties Evolution for Change (Evópoli) and National Renovation (RN)

The first political impact of said change was the decision by the Independent Democratic Union (UDI) the most radical right-wing group in the Chamber, to distance itself from Chile Vamos, the government coalition.

UDI president, Jacqueline van Rysselberghe, communicated via phone call to Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel her party's decision and said that 'we freeze our participation in Chile Vamos until we make a decision on how we are going to move forward.'

Aprobada en general la participación de nuestros pueblos originarios. pic.twitter.com/btt0smsxef — Gastón Saavedra (@gastonsaavedra) 20 de diciembre de 2019

Approved in general the participation of our native peoples.

In statements to the press, the top representative of UDI was categorical, noting that "we are not willing to be with partners with those who are not able to keep up their commitments, this shows that we are the only right-wing party."

✅ APROBADO | Cámara aprueba y despacha al @Senado_Chile reforma que facilita listas de independientes, cuotas de género en las candidaturas e integración paritaria del órgano constituyente que elija la ciudadanía en el Plebiscito del 26 de abril. pic.twitter.com/RwEfysppG1 — CámaraDiputadosChile (@CamaraDiputados) 19 de diciembre de 2019

APPROVED | Chamber approves and dispatches to the @Senado_Chile reform that facilitates lists of independents, gender quotas in the candidacies and joint integration of the constituent body that chooses citizenship in the Plebiscite of April 26.

Despite the euphoria, lawmakers from the left warned that what was achieved is only an important step forward, but the Senate still has to endorse it.