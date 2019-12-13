UN Confirms Serious Human Rights Violations in Piñera's Chile

"We recommend the immediate end of the indiscriminate use of anti-riot shotguns to control demonstrations​​​," the United Nations mission leader said.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Friday presented a report confirming that human rights have been violated in Chile.

This happened as a result of the unsuccessful attempt to halt massive demonstrations against President Sebastian Piñera, which began on Oct. 18 and continue so far.

"There are good reasons to argue that there have been a high number of serious human rights violations," the OHCHR mentions.

In its report, this international organization describes multiple human rights violations committed by the Military Police (Carabineros) and the Army.

Among these acts of State terrorism are 113 cases of torture and 24 cases of sexual violence against women, men, children, and adolescents.

Also, it is mentioned that at least 2,111 civilians were injured and 350 people experienced serious eye injuries, according to existing records until Dec. 10.

"There was an unnecessary and disproportionate use of lethal weapons, particularly riot guns, during peaceful demonstrations and/or outside the context of violent clashes," the report holds.

Such disproportionate use of lethal force "generated a high number of injured people, including bystanders and people who were not committing violent acts."

The UN mission recognized that there are 26 people killed and documented four unlawful deaths involving state agents. In two of these cases, it was clear that those who died were in police custody.

In addition, between Oct. 18 and Dec. 6, at least 28,000 people were arrested, 1,615 of whom remain in pre-trial detention​​​​​​​.​​​​​​​

This Christmas tree, which is at the Temuco's main square, is adorned with eyeballs and tear bombs canisters.

This human rights report is the result of the work of a United Nations mission that visited Chile at the invitation of the Piñera administration.

"We have found that the overall management of assemblies by the police was carried out in a fundamentally repressive manner," OHCHR mission leader Imma Guerras-Delgado said, adding that her team will continue to receive allegations of violations by police forces.

"We recommend the immediate end of the indiscriminate use of anti-riot shotguns to control demonstrations​​​."​​