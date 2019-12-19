Anti-Government Protests Reach 2nd Month in Chile

During these past two months, different social organizations and human rights groups have denounced the violations committed by the Chilean police.

The popular rejection of the social policies implemented by the regime of Sebastián Pinera in Chile has reached its second month on December 18. The anti-government demonstrations on Wednesday were held across several localities, with most protesters calling for Pinera to resign.

The social outbreak began on October 18 when, mainly, student groups mobilized to reject the increase in the price of the metro ticket and were strongly repressed by Carabineros (military police), a discontent that joined other areas.

Given the demands of the people, the government came up with a social agenda that granted only partial improvements to some civil sectors; however, the Pinera regime has failed to fulfull its promises to the people.

"The government still does not understand what the protesters demand; they give us bonds and crumbs to cushion the protests," Francisca Videla, a student, said of the regime.

During these past two months, different social organizations and human rights groups have denounced the violations committed by the police, as they continue to violently repress the participants in the protests, despite their peaceful calls.

According to the latest report of the National Institute of Human Rights of Chile, since December 6, 3,449 people injured were registered; about 352 with eye injuries, including 331 with trauma and 21 with burst or loss; as well as 1,983 who were shot.

Of these, 1,554 were shot by pellets, 198 from unidentified objects, 180 from pellets and 51 from bullets. Despite the complaints filed, the Pinera regime continues to repress the protests and increase human rights violations in Chile.