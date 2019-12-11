Chile: Senate Approves Indictment of Former Interior Minister

The Senate has approved the constitutional accusation against former Interior Minister, Andrés Chadwick, for his political responsibility in human rights violations and curfews during the first days of the Chilean social crisis.

The two parts of the constitutional accusation obtained 23 votes in favor and 18 against with 0 abstentions, with those in favor coming mostly from the former minister's right-wing allies.

The first part of the accusation against Chadwick points to the violation of the "Constitution and laws, omitting effective measures to prevent the violation of human rights and not having maintained public order in a rational manner."

The second and final chapter pointed to the violation of the Constitution "by declaring a state of emergency and having allowed events not contemplated in this figure. He is accused of restricting the freedom of movement and assembly in curfews, passing the corresponding parameters by denaturing the measure", because President Sebastián Piñera did not delegate to the head of the national defense, the power to restrict both freedoms.

The penalty that will become effective is that Chadwick will be disqualified from public employment or running for office for five years.

The accusation and indictment are a victory by the opposition which hopes to bring a similar process against President Sebastián Piñera, a process that cleared its first hurdle earlier today.