Caricom Calls Emergency Summit Due to COVID-19

The Summit of Caribbean States (Caricom) will hold an extraordinary emergency meeting on April 15 to analyse the situation in the region in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The extraordinary meeting was convened this Sunday by the pro tempore President of the Summit and Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley.

At the meeting, the representatives of the member countries will discuss and exchange experiences on COVID-19, and outline strategies to face the pandemic.

According to Mottley, the Caribbean states must take extreme measures in the face of the disease, thinking about common border policies.

"The main objective of the meeting is to discuss and exchange experiences on the COVID-19."

"The emergency will not end soon, so measures against the virus must be thought through for the long term," Mottley added.

Latin America and the Caribbean records more than 71,000 cases of coronavirus infection and more than 2,500 deaths in total.

Caricom is comprised of Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, and Trinidad and Tobago.

In addition, Anguilla, Bermuda, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Turks and Caicos Islands are associate members.