CARICOM Team to Oversee Recount of Guyana Elections

“We believe that this is a giant step in being able to determine the will of the Guyanese people in the Election of March 2, 2020. It will also allow the electoral process to regain the confidence of all locally, regionally and internationally."

The Chairman of CARICOM and Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, announced on Sunday that President David Granger and opposition leader Bharrat Jagdeo have agreed for a CARICOM team to oversee the recount of all ten electoral districts in Guyana.

According to Mottley, the high-level team will chaired by former Attorney General and Foreign Minister, Francine Baron. The team will also consist of Anthony Boatswain, former Minister of Finance of Grenada, and Cynthia Barrow-Giles, Senior Lecturer in Department of Government of UWI.

The team will also be accompanied by two election officers from Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados, which shall further cement the group of observers in Guyana.

Prime Minister Mottley said on Sunday that the team is making all efforts to arrive in Guyana as soon as possible, but the exact details about the group will be released once they are on the ground in the South American nation.

Justice Claudette Singh

The publication, Kaieteur News, has learned that the team was formed after a request was made by Granger to Mottley during discussions on Saturday morning. Jagdeo had also agreed to this.

“We believe that this is a giant step in being able to determine the will of the Guyanese people in the Election of March 2, 2020. It will also allow the electoral process to regain the confidence of all locally, regionally and internationally," Mottley said.

“I have spoken directly to both the president and the leader of the opposition and they have both committed to abide by the results of a fair and transparent recount of each and every ballot, as supervised by the CARICOM team, Mottley continued.

“We also agreed that there needs to be steps taken to secure the integrity of the ballot boxes until the recount takes place," she added.

The chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) retired Justice Claudette Singh said that she welcomes the initiative and would assure that GECOM will cooperate fully with the process.