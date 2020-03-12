Caricom Open To Mediate Dialogue Over Guyana Election Results

The CARICOM Chairman, along with a delegation, met with elections stakeholders, including President David Granger and leader of the opposition Bharrat Jagdeo and representatives of small parties.

A special mission of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) arrived Wednesday for a two-day official visit in Guyana amid tensions in the country raising over fraud claims during the March 2 elections.

"We, leaders of the Caribbean Community, are committed to working with the people of Guyana for a free and fair process, and transparent process," Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley stated in the name of CARICOM. "And we made it clear because there is simply too much at stake for the people of Guyana. Guyana is the home, the seat of the Caribbean community. We are a family."

"We can help create a space where they can speak, but they need to be willing to speak as well."

"I'm satisfied that the President and the Leader of the Opposition are aware of our position," said Mottley.

"I'm satisfied that they, too, have agreed to act in the best interests of this country. But they must now ensure that all under them too will act in that way. Failing that, we believe that we will have to continue to keep engaged."

Caricom previously issued a statement encouraging officials and political parties

in Guyana to count each vote and complete the interrupted electoral process in a bid to avoid any more victims.

Further, The Caribbean Movement for Peace and Integration called on the Guyanese Government to abide by Constitutional and Statutory requirements in the Presidential and Parliamentary Elections held on the 2nd March 2020. The movement said in a statement that failure would create serious tension "Given the sad history in Guyana of imperialist inspired divide and rule along ethnic lines, not having a credible and transparent election process which will lead inevitably to racial conflict."