Caricom Delegation Meets Guyana’s Leaders, Election Observers

The chairman and her delegation will speak to the media about the visit on Thursday morning.

Caribbean Community Chairman and Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley arrived with a delegation Wednesday in Guyana to meet with elections stakeholders, including President David Granger and Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo.

Mottley announced that after meeting with Granger, the delegation of Heads from Barbados, Dominica, Grenada, St. Vincent, and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago met with Opposition leader and General Secretary of the People's Progressive Party (PPP) Jagdeo.

The delegation then met with Presidential candidate and Political Leader of the PPP, Irfaan Ali - at the Office of the Leader of the Opposition. Also expected to engage the leaders of other parties that contested March 2, 2020, Elections, the Election Observers and the Ethnic Relations Commission.

The chairman and her delegation will speak to the media about the visit on Thursday morning.

On Sunday, Caricom issued a statement encouraging officials and political parties in Guyana to count each vote and complete the interrupted electoral process avoiding any more victims.

The organization urged to seek peace in the streets and the communities after one death was reported. "The loss of one life is already too much," said the statement.

Meanwhile, it still has not been possible to declare a reliable result of the elections of March 2, sparking protests in the streets last Friday on possible fraud claims.

The electoral battle opposes the official Alliance for National Unity + Alliance for Change (UNPA + AFC) and the opposition People's Progressive Party (PPP).

More than 661,000 Guyanese were eligible to participate in the elections and vote for the next president, as well as the 65 seats of the National Assembly, for the following term 2020-2025.