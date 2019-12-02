There Can Be No Climate Justice Without Social Justice: Maduro

The Venezuelan President sent a letter to the leaders of the 195 countries that gathered in Madrid to participate in the COP25 this week.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro issued on Sunday a letter addressed to the heads of state and government meeting in Spain as they participate in the 25th conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP25).

In the letter, the Venezuelan leader stressed that "there can be no climate justice without social justice", and mentioned that problems such as deforestation, land conversion, desertification, alterations of freshwater systems and others, are directly associated to capitalist action.

"The fight against climate change is a fight against over-exploitative and warlike economic systems against irresponsible economic growth and unbridled consumerism," he said.

Maduro, in his capacity as President of Venezuela and "cohabitant of this Mother Earth," shared "common concerns about the grave threats" about the planet and the human species.

He explained that, although Venezuela signed the Paris Agreement in 2015, he knew the need to move forward in "deeper commitments knowing that limiting warming to 1.5 or 2 degrees Celsius" placed the world in limits of complex risks.

Meanwhile, the 193 countries gathered in Madrid try to finalize the necessary rules to implement the Paris Agreement in 2020, the year in which the Kyoto Protocol is in force.