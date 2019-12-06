COP25: Thousands Raise Their Voice Against Climate Change

Summoned by more than 850 civil and environmental organizations, thousands of people demonstrated in Madrid, in a festive environment, to warn the politicians and powerful men that despite their attempt to "silence" the cry against climate change it is an irreversible fact.

Summoned by more than 850 civil and environmental organizations, the protesters spoke out about the destruction of the planet and the future of humanity launched a unitary message to the public leaders who met these days in the Spanish capital at the Climate Summit (COP25) and urged them to sign the necessary commitments required by this crisis.

In the demonstration, there were people of all ages, but especially families with children and young people who are part of a generation that has raised the flag of environmentalism as the main cause to defend their future. Many of them belong to the Friday for Future organization, who has become one of the symbols of the movement.

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg who also belongs to this movement arrived in Madrid to participate in the march. Before the celebration, she gave a massive press conference at Casa Encendida, where she appeared with three fellow movement members, also very young, and who insisted that her message is “trying silence” from power.

“I am just one more figure, one more activist and we need other people. Do not listen to me before others because some people want everything to remain the same and fear change. But change is what young people are asking for. This is proof that our voices are being heard and that is why they want to silence us,” she warned.

"There is no planet B", "Act against climate change" and "For a clean Earth" were some of the slogans carried by the thousands of protesters, who formed an immense column that occupied almost the entire center of the Spanish capital, becoming undoubtedly the most massive environmental manifestation in the country's history.