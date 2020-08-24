Cuba: COVID-19 Vaccine’s Clinical Trials Are Underway

The trials aim to achieve less than five percent in adverse reactions and at least 50 percent in the immune response.

In Cuba, the Finlay Vaccine Institute (IFV) announced that the country has started the first phase of human trials of the COVID-19 vaccine called "Soberana 01."

During the first stage of this phase, scientists will adjust technical details before begin recruiting 676 individuals who will be part of the trial.

Authorities stressed that those selected will be completely healthy people between the ages of 19 and 80. The candidates will have to give their written consent before participating in the trial, which is scheduled for September 11.

As stated by IFV officials, this is an interventional trial and will be carried out in two health facilities in Havana City.

The trials aim to achieve less than five percent in adverse reactions and at least 50 percent in the immune response.

A week ago, IFV director Vicente Verez praised Soberana 01 and said that it “is a milestone for Cuba's science, being able to come up with a vaccine candidate that's qualified to go on clinical trials, and achieve all that in only 90 days."

On May 19, Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel held a meeting with the IVF team and urged them to work on the vaccine and addressed it as "a matter of sovereignty."