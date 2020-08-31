Brazil: Pataxo Indigenous Families Threatened With Eviction

Evictions of Indigenous peoples have become more frequent since President Jair Bolsonaro took office in January 2019.

Members of the Pataxo da Jaqueira Indigenous Reserve in Bahia state started protests against an eviction order released by President Jair Bolsonaro’s administration.

The eviction order arose after a hearing among the Federal Public Ministry, the National Indian Foundation, and the Sky Dream School of Pilots, a company that claims to be the legitimate owner of the land.

TeleSUR's correspondent in Brazil, Andre Vieira, however, reported that the Judge's decision was taken in the absence of representatives of the Pataxo community.

He also informed that 24 indigenous families of this territory are in imminent danger of violent eviction from their ancestral lands.

We denounce the brutal and inhumane evictions currently being meted out by the fascist government of Bolsonaro in Brazil Quilombo Campo Grande against our comrades from MST @MST_Official@Stedile_MST#ZEMACRIMINOSO#SALVEQUILOMBO#DESPEJOZERO pic.twitter.com/HEZgwOwwYF — Irvin Jim (@IrvinJimSA) August 14, 2020

Federal Judge Pablo Baldivieso granted the Indigenous families five days to leave their territory. His order will come into effect as soon as a sheriff notifies the families that live in the area, which has not happened yet.

Forced evictions are becoming increasingly common in Brazil. In May, the Bolsonaro administration tried to evict an Awa Gauja indigenous community to start logging and mining works in its territory.

Later, in this month, the Military Police also started an eviction process against the Quilombo Campo Grande Community residents.