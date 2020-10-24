Bolivia's Social Movements Hold Massive Victory Celebration

The official celebration of the MAS-IPSP was held in El Alto and attended by tens of thousands.

Social movements from around the country have descended on the city of El Alto, to attend the official celebration for the victory of the Movement Towards Socialism - Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of Peoples (MAS-IPSP).

It was called the "Grand cultural party for the recuperation of democracy" and incldued the presence of all peoples and nationalities of the country.

President-elect Luis Arce and Vice President-elect David Choquehuanca were in attendance as different regional groups and organizations paraded down the route on Avenida Civica, greeting the candidates.

The incoming executive was joined on stage by newly elected Senators, Lower House legislators and other union and social movement leaders of the MAS.

Bolivians celebrate the return of state power to the hands of the people. pic.twitter.com/h6yzSdbytb — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 24, 2020

teleSUR spoke with Segundina Flores, leader of the Bartolina Sisa National Confederation of Campesino, Indigenous, and Native Women of Bolivia.

She said today is a festive day in celebration of the restoration of democracy to come,"This process won't end, it will continue for many years. That's why our peoples are going to govern ourselves, that's why today is a democratic party."

"Today, a democracy will return which is egalitarian, a democracy participatory, a democracy for all," said the national women's leader.

El Alto, Bolivia: Massive concentration on Avenida Civica as tens of thousands await the arrival of the leaders who they overwhelmingly elected to govern. @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/fR2fdDisp3 — Camila (@camilateleSUR) October 24, 2020

Vice President-elect David Choquehuanca told teleSUR that today's celebration was a cultural manifestation of the Bolivian peoples, "We are happy, there is a lot of hope on the faces of our brothers, who express their joy by dancing, showing our culture, that culture of brotherhood, of joy and happiness. The people have recovered their spirit, our people have recovered their "ajayu" their courage."

The official presenation of results and declaration of the winners of the 2020 General Election took place on Friday evening, in statements by Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) President, Salvador Romero, before press and electoral observers. Arce and Choquehuanca won the election, receiving 55.1% of the vote, beating out Carlos Mesa by over 26 points.

Both Arce and Choquehuanca served as ministers, of economy and foreign affairs respectively, under the government of President Evo Morales who served as campaign chief for the MAS.