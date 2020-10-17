Argentinean Lawmaker Released After Being Arrested in Bolivia

The Bolivian Migration staff detained the representative of the Front of All Party Federico Fagioli, accusing him of having committed crimes against humanity.

Lawmaker Federico Fagioli, who is part of the Argentine delegation to observe the presidential elections in Bolivia, was released this Saturday hours after being detained upon his arrival at the airport in El Alto.

Fagioli, is safe at the Argentine embassy in La Paz after being mistreated by Bolivian police.

Political actors denounced on social media the arrest of Fagioli and the mistreatment suffered by the delegation who was invited to observe the Bolivia's election.

"Argentinean legislators were mistreated when they arrived in La Paz to fulfill their tasks as observers of next Sunday's elections. It is the direct responsibility of the de coup-born regime's leader Jeanine Añez to preserve our delegation's integrity," president Alberto Fernandez tweeted.

El gobierno argentino exige que el gobierno de facto de @JeanineAnez se haga responsable por la detención ilegal del diputado @Fede_FagioliOK que viajó al Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia en carácter de veedor de las próximas elecciones. pic.twitter.com/pymsSa83R7 — Cancillería Argentina ���� (@CancilleriaARG) October 17, 2020

"Argentina's government demands that the Jeanine Añez's coup-born regime take responsibility for the illegal detention of lawmaker Federico Fagioli, who traveled to Bolivia to observe the upcoming elections."

On Friday night, the Bolivian police held Fagioli at the air terminal, although he and his colleagues had passed through immigration controls in Cochabamba. The Bolivian Migration staff detained the representative of the Front of All Party Federico Fagioli, accusing him of having committed crimes against humanity. Lawmakers Leonardo Grosso, Guillermo Snopek, Paula Penacca, and Federico Fagioli were invited as observers representing Argentina to the Bolivian elections.