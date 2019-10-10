Bolivian Vice President Confident About Electoral Win

On Oct. 20, the plurinational state will decide if Evo Morales will enter his third term till 2025. Polls show him a favorite to again win the presidency.

Bolivian vice president, Alvaro Garcia Linera, said he's confident that Evo Morales will win the upcoming presidential elections for a third time.

RELATED:

Evo Morales Has 13-Point Lead in Presidential Race: CELAG Poll

However, Linera, who has been part of each Morales administration since he first entered office in 2006, said what's at stake is control of the national legislature.

“We'll have to see who is going to have more advantage and who will win the three quarter votes necessary to rule both chambers,” said the vice president in an interview with EFE.

Another key factor for an effective presidency is middle class support “to stimulate processes of intellectual and moral leadership,” said LInera.

A recent poll published by CELAG, gave Evo Morales 38.8 percent of voter support, a 13.4 percent lead over his nearest rival, Carlos Mesa with 25.4 percent. Third place will likely go to Oscar Ortiz with 11.3 percent. This means that Morales is on course for a first-round victory.

���� | Tercera encuesta de CELAG en Bolivia:

▶️ Evo Morales 38,8%

▶️ Carlos Mesa 25,4%

▶️ Oscar Ortiz 11,3%

Estimación de voto, evaluación de gestión y percepciones sobre la economía. https://t.co/M5VE1sP7uU pic.twitter.com/zo1FwTrMvP — CELAG (@CELAGeopolitica) 10 de octubre de 2019

According to Bolivian law, only 40 percent is required to win in first round if the candidate is at least 10 points ahead of their nearest rival.

Since coming to power, the leftist Indigenous movement leader has nationalized the country's large natural gas reserves, along with other natural resources and strategic companies. Bolivia is now one of the only countries in the region to offer universal health care, recently implemented under Morales. He has launched a string of social programs aimed at helping the most vulnerable sectors of the population.