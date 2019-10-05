Bolivia: MAS Announces Huge Mobilization for Campaign Closing

Social organizations in Bolivia are preparing today a massive rally for the closing campaign of the ruling Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) with a view to the October 20 general elections.

The executive of the Central Obrera Departamental (COD) of La Paz, Hugo Torres, reported that the call planned for October 16 in the city of El Alto is expected to exceed one million people, a figure reached in Chimore (Cochabamba) last May when the electoral campaign began.



'We have to look for a place, because of the topography there are no open space big enough, there will be participants from 20 provinces, social organizations, trade unions, that's why we are seing Ceja de El Alto as the concentration site for all the organizations of the department of La Paz, the organizers said.



The MAS campaign closings will take place from Oct. 10-16 throughout the country, events that will begin in Oruro, followed by Beni, Pando, Potosí, Sucre, Santa Cruz, Cochabamba and La Paz.



The political parties and alliances also eligible for these elections are Comunidad Ciudadana (CC), Bolivia Dice No (BDN), Movimiento Tercer Sistema (MTS), Partido Accion Nacional Boliviano (PAN-BOL), Movimiento Nacionalista Revolucionario (MNR), Unidad Civica Solidaridad (UCS), Partido Democrata Cristiano (PDC) and Frente Para la Victoria (FPV).



Incumbent President Evo Morales leads voting preferences according to the latest surveys by a wide margin 42,7% against 21.3% his closest rival, Carlos Mesa, from CC.