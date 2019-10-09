Bolivia and Nicaragua Launch Large Reforestation Plans

“Now begins the stage of recovery of the fauna and flora of our Chiquitania. Together we managed to put out the fire and together we will begin the post-fire stage."

Bolivia has begun its plans to reforest areas burned by recent fires in the Chiquitania, which have now been extinguished. The Sandinista government in Nicaragua has also announced plans to reforest large areas that have been cleared for pine logging.



Bolivia officially began ‘Plan Paradise’ on Tuesday, to restore flora and fauna in the Chiquitania area near Brazil that was devastated by forest fires. The plan is a state policy that will bring together conservation experts and the military, who will determine exactly how the areas will be reforested and with what types of plants. The launch comes as government efforts along with increased rains, was able to quell the fire entirely on Monday.

“Now begins the stage of recovery of the fauna and flora of our Chiquitania. Together we managed to put out the fire and together we will begin the post-fire stage. We have learned many lessons and will prepare to take care of #MotherEarth for the good of future generations” wrote President Morales via Twitter.

The measure follows an earlier policy announced by leftist President Evo Morales that banned land sales in areas that were burnt, so as to stop profiteering from the forest fires.

Nicaragua is another progressive government that is also launching reforestation plans. On Wednesday, the government announced that they are restoring 140,000 hectares of forest in areas that had been cleared for pine wood.

The plan is being implemented together with the U.N.’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), their Nicaragua representative. “What this project seeks is to promote the sustainable management of the pine forest ecosystem,” Iván Felipe León said commenting on the ambitious plans.

Other examples of successful reforestation include those in Cuba, which now has around a third of its surface area covered by forest, and massive increase that has taken place over the course of the revolution. In 1959 forests covered just 13 percent of the country. The increase is thanks to state policies against deforestation, and for reinforcing existing forests.​​​​​​​