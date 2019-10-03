Bolivia Launches Reforestation Plan for Areas Affected by Fires

The measure follows an earlier policy announced by leftist President Evo Morales that banned land sales in areas that were burnt, so as to stop profiteering from forest fires.

Bolivia’s government has launched ‘Plan Paradise’ to reforest areas of the Chiquitania, Santa Cruz, that was affected by forest fires. The plan will bring together experts with governmental authorities to calculate the best ways of reforesting burnt areas.

The announcement was made Tuesday by Williams Kaliman, Commander General of the armed forces. "The Armed Forces are already carrying out the corresponding programming through the 'Paradise Plan' which will carry out the reforestation of affected places in coordination with the Ministry of Defense, authorities and experts that suggest what type of reforestation and plants should be used."

The measure follows an earlier policy announced by leftist President Evo Morales that banned land sales in areas that were burnt, so as to stop profiteering from forest fires.

Bolivia’s government has mobilized huge resources to combat the fire. This includes contracting the world's largest air tanker and the largest helitanker. Other countries such as Russia and France have provided equipment to the Bolivian government to reinforce local efforts.

Examples of successful reforestation include Cuba, which now has around a third of its surface area covered by forest, and massive increase that has taken place over the course of the revolution, in 1959 forests covered just 13 percent of the country. State policies against deforestation, and for maintaining