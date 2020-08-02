Bolivia: Coup-Born Government Closes 2020 School Year

Both public and private education students will be immediately promoted to the higher grade.

Bolivia's coup-born Government Sunday determined the closure of the school year due to the lack of technology to develop virtual classes.

"The Government announces the closure of the 2020 school year for the regular education subsystem at the initial, primary and secondary levels of both public and private education," Minister of the Presidency Yerko Nuñez said. "This will come into effect as of this Monday, August 3."

Nuñez explained that students will be immediately promoted to the higher grade, and regretted the country's technological backwardness.

"Children who live in rural areas do not have Internet access, because the fiber optic system only reaches the cities. This implies the direct promotion of students to higher grades."

Bolivia's regime has cancelled the remainder of the 2020 school year, as dialogue breaks down with teachers unions who have been on strike against the privatization of education. pic.twitter.com/QSKEWiprCp — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) August 2, 2020

All educational units are instructed to comply with the administrative procedures. Concurrently, Education, Sports, and Culture Ministries will continue to strengthen teachers' education, training, and performance, both in the distance and virtual modality.

Regarding teachers' payment, he said that, in the tax system, educators will be paid regularly, despite the closure of the school year.

Nevertheless, he did not mention anything about the fact if private system teachers will be paid.

In this regard, the National Association of Private Schools of Bolivia (Andecop) declared an emergency and closed some schools because they will not be able to cover administrative costs or teachers' salaries.