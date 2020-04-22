Bolivia: Social Leaders Denounce Gov't for Rights Violations

The complaint will be formally presented to the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OAS Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

Bolivian social organizations announced Tuesday a joint statement against the de facto regime due to human rights violations during COVID-19 outbreak management in the Andean nation.

"We have reached the point where they politized the quarantine and the health emergency. The government is using justice because now everything is intimidation, trials, and threats,” affirmed Andronico Rodriguez, vice-president of the Six Federations of the Cochabamba Tropics.

According to Rodriguez, the complaint will be formally presented to the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights and the OAS Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

The Six Federations of the Cochabamba Tropics provided solidarity aid to the inhabitants of the Tropic region, with fruits, vegetables, and other foods. Police effectives under de facto government command tried to prevent the delivery of inputs and arrested three of the participants.

Denunciamos ante la comunidad internacional la violación de los derechos humanos en la región del trópico de Cochabamba. pic.twitter.com/ewJHTEY4qX — Andrónico Rodríguez (@AndronicoRod) April 21, 2020

"We denounce to the international community the violation of human rights in the tropical region of Cochabamba."



The de facto regime argued they did not have a road permit, although they were traveling by vehicle to the Municipality of Villa Tunari. Also, the government closed the banks during the health emergency, preventing citizens from collecting their monthly payments and making transactions.

For her part, the mayor of the municipality of Shinahota, Matilde Campos, denounced that currently are providers do not deliver services to any type of vehicle, including ambulances.

"At this time the pumps are not even authorized to load the ambulances. Fish farmers and other producers are also not allowed to work or move their products," said Campos.

Asterio Romero, President of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Tropics, affirmed: "In this quarantine, people need to eat and if they don't have the food they are going to get desperate."