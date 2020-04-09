Bolivia: Añez Replaces Health Minister

According to Añez, the new minister would address Bolivia’s current situation due to COVID-19.

Bolivian de facto President Jeanine Añez announced on Wednesday the Health Minister replacement amid the sanitary crisis in the Andean nation due to COVID-19.

Former Bolivian Health Minister Aníbal Cruz alleged “personal reasons” for his resignation. In a formal letter addressed to Añez, Cruz affirmed “it was an honor to serve the country and work under the leadership of President Áñez" and added that "as you know, have been times in which we have fought an endless battle against the coronavirus for the health of Bolivians.” Cruz held the health office for 5 months.

Añez acknowledged Cruz's development and said he did “a job of great risk and great dedication. The country, the government and myself will be eternally grateful for his dedication and effort". On his part, the entering Health Minister Marcelo Navajas said that his administration would continue Cruz’s work.

According to Añez, the new minister would address Bolivia’s current situation due to COVID-19. The Andean nation is facing the virus spreading under a governmental mismanaging. Hospitals and sanitary facilities lack resources, medical supplies, and trained personnel.

Áñez compra gases antidisturbios en vez de atender coronavirus

Un militante del MAS critica al gobierno de facto que compra agentes químicos para reprimir a los manifestantes, en vez de invertir en el sector de la salud.#CoronaOutbreak #coronapocalypse #Bolivia pic.twitter.com/GmB6M2yPYM — Represion (@Represion2) March 13, 2020

"Áñez buys riot gear instead of attending to coronaviruses. A MAS activist criticizes the de facto government for buying chemical agents to repress protesters, instead of investing in the health sector."



Despite claims from health professionals, Añez invested in anti-riot chemical substances instead of acquiring resources to restrain the disease. Besides, the de facto mandatary refused to ask Cuba and China for medical aid, ignoring people and other political leader’s suggestions.

Also, there are no economic guarantees for Bolivian workers who lost their regular incomes because of labor ceasing due to the virus. Recently, her administration is under questioning for military confrontation against more than 400 Bolivians who attempted a homeland return.

So far, Bolivia registers 264 positive cases, 18 deaths, and 2 recoveries.