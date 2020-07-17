Bolivia: Senate Will Try To Ban Unconstitutional Military Promotion

Senator Copa stressed that the Añez regime is being hostile to the democratic system.

Bolivia’s Senate President Eva Copa Thursday announced she will file a legal proceeding to annul military promotion by decree imposed by the coup-born government of Jeanine Añez.

Senator indicated that she will address the Constitutional Court to advance in a measure against the promotions decreed.

“We will not allow a transitional government to take attributions like that,” Copa stated to a local radio station.

“This military promotion violates the State's Constitution and is a crime of usurpation of functions made by the Executive branch.”

Añez gov't just promoted #Bolivian generals without the Senate's approval, violating the constitution. Coup time again. We need elections! https://t.co/PAgcPmsvEZ — AndeanInfoNet (@AndeanInfoNet) July 15, 2020

In accordance with the Constitution, the Senate had previously rejected the promotion of 27 generals due to both the absence of a law for doing so and the lack of documentation needed to be submitted for analysis to the State Security Committee, the Armed Forces, and the Police.

Last May, military personnel stormed into the Senate wearing campaign uniforms, demanding a resolution to promote them.

This was considered typical of a military regime since it violated the Constitution, which points out that any military promotion must be ratified by the Senate.

At that time, Copa stated that decreeing a military promotion would demonstrate that the transitional government was hostile to democracy and taking actions typical of a dictatorship.