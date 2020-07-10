Bolivia: Morales Denounces De Facto Gov’t Hospitals Misuse

According to local news media, 20 out of 34 Bolivian hospitals ceased admissions due to COVID-19 overcrowding.

Bolivia’s former president Evo Morales demanded on Friday that the coup-born government restart the El Alto hospital, given the sanitary emergency and clinics collapse due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

“It is unforgivable that the de facto government does not allow the El Alto Sur hospital, built during our administration, to change the color of its walls when it could attend to Covid-19 patients,” Morales tweeted.

El Alto health facility was built during the Evo Morales’ administration as part of public benefit programs, alongside other 12 hospitals in the La Paz department.

Local health authorities registered 2,882 COVID-19 cases and 76 deaths, one of the highest tolls in Bolivia.

Bolivia's Defense Minister, Fernando López, will take over the Health Ministry while still maintaining control of Defense. The current Health Minister has resigned after testing positive for #Covid19. pic.twitter.com/j1HmaxleAf — Kawsachun News (@KawsachunNews) July 10, 2020

According to local news media, 20 out of 34 Bolivian hospitals ceased admissions due to COVID-19 overcrowding. Morales also stressed that the de facto administration also misused the Montero hospital during the sanitary emergency.

As for Friday, Bolivia health authorities reported 45,565 COVID-19 cases, 1,702 deaths, and 13,918 recoveries from the virus.