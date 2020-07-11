Bolivia: Dialogue Table Agrees to End Blockade in K'ara K'ara

The Mayor's Public Works Department will deploy dumpsters, shovels, and personnel in the streets to remove the garbage.

Cochabamba's Governor Esther Soria, Mayor Jose Maria Leyes, Ombudsman Office representative Nelson Cox, and the"self-convoked" neighbors of K'ara K'ara agreed this Saturday to lift the blockade in the area in conflict.

The local authorities agreed to meet the protesters' demands, which include setting up another garbage dump in 30 days, installing a new crematory oven, and defending the three detainees during the protests. In contrast, the blockers promised to lift their measures.

"After this agreement, the garbage trucks of the Municipal Cleaning Services Company (EMSA) will be able to move the garbage in the next few hours to the K'ara K'ara dump," Mayor Leyes said.

After a 13-day blockade, EMSA will once again collect, store and transfer to the municipal dump over six thousand tons of garbage accumulated in the city.

#Bolivia | Protests have continued as 300 police troops were deployed in the city to suppress the rallies.https://t.co/n4EJrCJKjT — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) July 6, 2020

The Mayor's Public Works Department will deploy dumpsters, shovels, and personnel in the streets to remove the garbage and clean up the city as soon as possible.

The meeting between the Cochabamba City's authorities and the blockers was set up on Friday afternoon.

"We signed an agreement with the so-called 'self-convened' to end the K'ara K'ara's blockade. In a few minutes, EMSA will start picking up the garbage from the streets," Leyes tweeted early on Saturday.