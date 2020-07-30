Bolivia: New Daily Record for Covid-19 Deaths

53 corpses were picked up from the streets across the country, authorities said on Thursday.

Bolivia's Ministry of Health reported on Thursday a new daily record of COVID-19 deaths as 88 people have died in the last 24 hours.

As the infection rate increases, the Special Force to Fight Crime (FELCC) reported today that 53 corpses were picked up from the streets across the country. Iván Rojas, director of FELCC, said that 20 bodies were collected in La Paz; 18 in Cochabamba, three in Santa Cruz, two in Chuquisaca, one in Tarija and nine in Potosí.

"We are prepared for this scenario, of having to lift more corpses per day, the division of homicides and people, which is working full time in cases that refer to the removal of corpses, has been strengthened," Rojas explained.

"1,207 new infections are reported, and the number of recovered patients exceeds 22,500."

However, since June, there have been several complaints regarding a collapsed health system. On July 16, health professionals in the Quillacollo municipality in the department of Cochabamba demonstrated against job insecurity and the collapse of various hospital centers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The health professionals said that they lack supplies of biosafety supplies, medicines, and doctors to take care of COVID-19 patients. Also, by July 16, they said they had not received a proper response from the government yet.

As of today, Bolivia records 73,534 total infections, while 1,207 of them were reported on Wednesday. The province of Santa Cruz remains the worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, followed by La Paz, Tarija, and Cochabamba, among others. The national death toll rose to 2.808 people.