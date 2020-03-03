Unemployment Increases in Bolivia Under De Facto Regime

Experts affirm that the self-proclaimed president Jeanine Áñez is not capable of fulfilling the state institutions' functionality.

The unemployment index in Bolivia has risen in the last trimester of 2019, according to a report of the National Statistical Institute of the South American nation.

The institutional figures revealed that the jobless rate increase was 4.48%, which was similar to the period of 2018 with a 4.29 %, under the prior administration.

Experts affirm that the self-proclaimed president Jeanine Áñez is not capable of fulfilling the state institutions' functionality, which contributes to the upsurge of jobless scale. The economists also affirm that the sub employment and informal ways of work are endorsing this data.



According to Oscar Mercado, de facto regimeLabor Minister, the current Bolivian administration will pursue new employment sources through strategical deals with local and micro businesses and institutions. Another strategy is to motivate entrepreneurs and small companies to open.

Crece el desempleo en #Bolivia. Según datos del INE, el desempleo urbano subió a 4,83%. Nuestro gobierno había proyectado continuar disminuyendo el desempleo, teníamos la tasa más baja en la región. Debemos recuperar la estabilidad económica para garantizar el derecho al trabajo. — Lucho Arce (@LuchoXBolivia) March 3, 2020

Evo Morales, Bolivian ex-mandatary, denounced the elimination of state social programs and companies that guaranteed employment. The social leader also explained the possible consequences of the de facto government's actions over the economy and social mobility.



During the mandate of Evo Morales, the workless rate diminished from 4.51% registered in 2017 to 4.27% in 2018, the lowest indicator in South America. The Andean nation, under Morales administration, ascended to 3.5 million people, said the National Statistical Institute on its report.

In that period, the economic and working sectors with more employment generation were commerce, manufacturer industry, hosting, and gastronomy, with 43 percent of employments in Bolivia.