Bolivia: General Elections Will Have International Observers

With Bolivia's general elections on the horizon, three international organizations ratified Monday their interest in sending electoral observation missions, the Supreme Electoral Court's (TSE) President Salvador Romero said.

On June 2, the TSE stressed about the importance of safeguard the people's health first, in a moment where Latin America has become the pandemic hotspot, but also to provide that people "an electoral process that gives a firm footing to democracy, peaceful social coexistence, and political stability."

The epidemiological situation in the country forced the authorities to delay the elections, which were scheduled to take place before Aug. 3.

The date was then settled in a bill and submitted by TSE to the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, organism which declared that it would be held on Sept. 6.

"The European Union (EU), the Organization of American States (OAS) and the Association of Latin American Electoral Bodies, along with other organizations, ratified their willingness to accompany the Bolivian electoral process and deploy observers", Romero said.

The elections will make it possible to choose those who will hold office in the Legislative Assembly and the Presidency, after the coup held against former President Evo Morales in November 2019. Since then, Jeanine Añez serves as interim president.

" All these organizations have ratified their interest and their willingness to be present in the electoral observation and this is an element, without any doubt, very important for the Electoral Body and also for the citizens."