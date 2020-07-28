Bolivia: Workers Reject Delay of General Elections

Citizens take to the streets to reject the decisions of the U.S.-backed interim government.

Bolivia's workers Tuesday began protests in opposition to the postponement of general elections announced by the coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez.

The Bolivian Workers' Union (COB) and the Unity Pact demand that the de facto government hold the elections on September 6 and not on October 18.

In El Alto city, the protests will culminate in a council in which citizens will decide other actions to pressure the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) if it does not change its decision.

"El Alto is united and joins the COB call to defend health, life, and democracy," the COB secretary Juan Carlos Huarachi said.

AHORA: la Agrupación de Trabajadores Bolivianos, el Polo Obrero y el Partido Obrero movilizan desde el Obelisco a la embajada de Bolivia contra el golpe y Jeanine Áñez pic.twitter.com/qsejGGZzy0 — Prensa Obrera (@prensaobrera) July 28, 2020

July 28: The Bolivian Workers Association, the Workers' Pole, and the Workers' Party depart from the Obelisk of Buenos Aires to the Bolivian embassy in Argentina to protest against the coup and Jeanine Añez.

"The people are crying out for us to recover democracy, which has been truncated in recent months," a young leader from El Alto said.

The traditional farmers growing coca will also participate in the mobilizations against the election postponement, as confirmed by the Tropic of Cochabamba's Six Federations leader Leonardo Loza, who did not rule out even the possibility of blocking the roads.

In reply to the Bolivian workers' actions, however, the Añez regime threatened that it will not hesitate to make respect law and order.