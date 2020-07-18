Bolivia: Evo Rejects Right-Wing Attempt To Overturn MAS Candidate

MAS candidate allegedly released an opinion poll on the presidential race, outside the time frame allowed by the rules.

Bolivia’s Former president Evo Morales Saturday rejected right-wing political parties’ electoral irregularities allegations on Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) candidate Luis Arce.

MAS leader mentioned the threat made by Juntos and Creemos political parties about filing a lawsuit to the Supreme Electoral Court (TSE) to disqualify Luis Arce over an alleged violation of electoral laws.

“Once again, right-wing tries to outlaw MAS by inventing an infraction for commenting on polls data. However, Juntos’ vice-presidential candidate Samuel Doria Medina commented and published polls twice and everyone is silent," Morales wrote on his Tweeter account.

Arce allegedly released an opinion poll on the presidential race, outside the time frame allowed by the rules. He is currently leading the polls to the elections, which will take place next September 6.

ALERT: Blatant political persecution as Luis Arce the MAS party candidate for President is presented with a subpoena upon his arrival to Bolivia. His appearance in court—on false charges—is required, otherwise he'll be arrested. The coup regime intends to block his candidacy. pic.twitter.com/dzV49ZZijT — Camila (@camilateleSUR) January 28, 2020

A Juntos spokesperson said that the complaint would be submitted to the TSE first thing Monday morning.

On this hand, Creemos representative Zvonko Matkovic said that the complaint seeks for the MAS’ legal status annulment.

MAS spokeswoman Marianela Paco indicated that accusations against Arce seek to eliminate the political party. She also denied any electoral norm being violated.

According to the results of a Latin American Strategic Centre for Geopolitics’ (Celag) recent poll, the MAS candidate has an advantage over Carlos Mesa.