Bolivia: Añez's Restrictive Measures Affect Fish Farmers

Bolivian fish farmers lost about 11 million fishes due to fuel sale suspension. Jeanine Añez's regime ceased the fuel supply to the tropic region in Cochabamba.

Fish farmers in the five municipalities of Chapare use fuel to oxygenate more than 2,000 pools with motor pumps to raise fish. According to Radiokawasun Coca, the lack of fuel caused the death of the fishes.

High temperatures cause the water level in the ponds to drop; therefore,, the use of motor pumps to oxygenate the ponds is vital to replenish the liquid and ensure fish survival. Rolando Morales, a legal advisor to the Agricultural Chamber of Cochabamba, also denounced April 22 that production would be lost in the region's ponds due to the lack of fuel.

Evo Morales, former Bolivian President, criticized Áñez's mismanagement and pointed out that this situation could lead to a local economic crisis. "The de facto government will cause the death of 21 million tambaquí, surubí, and tilapia fish in Trópico because motor pumps in 6,000 pools of 3,500 fish farmers will stop working tomorrow due to lack of fuel, the sale of which was prohibited in the region. Another attempt on life," said the indigenous leader in his official Twitter account.

Piscicultores calculan una mortandad de 11 millones de peces por falta de combustible, en el #Trópico de Cochabamba. pic.twitter.com/VtUA78Y3aX — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) April 22, 2020

"Fish farmers estimate a death toll of 11 million fish due to lack of fuel in the Cochabamba Tropics."



In Cochabamba, the tropical region is approximately 14 thousand pools. On average, each one of them has 1,500 fish. Lack of fuel could harm the local economy. Also, it would affect food production during a lack of supplies due to the pandemic.

“We suffer from so many weather phenomena that there is no water and the pools are drying up. On top of that comes the quarantine that is affecting us all and especially the fish farmers and small entrepreneurs. We are going bankrupt because our fish are dying,” said fish farmer Alberto Anzalgo.

Así murieron los peces hoy en el trópico de Cochabamba, debido a las medidas del gobierno central que restringió la venta de combustible que ha impedido la oxigenación en las piscinas. pic.twitter.com/P7xpcHuqkh — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) April 22, 2020

"This is how the fish died today in the Cochabamba tropics, due to central government measures that restricted the sale of fuel which has prevented oxygenation in the pools."



According to local producers, they are losing considerable investments in their production. “ If there is no fuel, they are killing us”, Anzalgo added.

Cochabamba is the second-largest fish producer in the country, with a production of 3,621 tons of fish meat per year. Most of the fish belong to the species tambaquí, surubí, and tilapia.