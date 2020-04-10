Over 530 Bolivians Remain Stranded at the Border With Chile

Among those who want to return to their Bolivia are 14 pregnant women and 18 minors.

Over 530 Bolivian citizens remain stranded at the border between Bolivia and Chile. Given the precarious retention conditions, they are vulnerable to COVID-19 contagious.

According to Colchane city Mayor Javier Garcia, Bolivia's coup-born regime led by Jeanine Añez has abandoned migrants during the sanitary emergency. This Chilean local authority her of being discriminatory with her citizens.

Those who entered Bolivian territory in airships were welcomed, but the less solvent ones who attempted an entrance by land routes are being neglected.

Garcia emitted complaints to the United Nations and human rights institutions because he considers that "Añez acted irresponsibly and the Chilean government has turned a deaf ear to this sad reality. It is a humanitarian tragedy.”

Alcalde de Colchane- Chile, Javier Garcia, se solidarizó con los compatriotas que quieren ingresar a nuestro país, brindándoles un plato de comida y poder contrarrestar la situación en la zona por el cierre de la frontera por el #COVID_19https://t.co/pa3dk3Vhvg pic.twitter.com/47j8IYRnwl — Radio Kawsachun Coca (@KawsachunCoca) April 9, 2020

In Chile, Colchane city Mayor Javier Garcia stood in solidarity with Bolivians who want to enter our country and gave them food to ease their situation at the border.​​​​​​



Bolivia's Justice Minister Alvaro Coimbra, however, accused Garcia of being a member of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), the party led by former president Evo Morales.​​​​​​​

Among the Bolivian migrants are 14 pregnant women, 18 minors, and 30 older adults. More drifters are expected to arrive at the common borderline zone.

"Given the insensitivity and irresponsibility of the de facto government, I call on international bodies such as the International Human Rights Commission, and UN Human Rights Commission to do everything... to ensure our compatriots's safe return,” Morales tweeted. ​​​​​​​