At Least 14 People Killed in Afghanistan Hospital Attack

The police authorities are ensuring that patients are kept stable and that the safety of the staff is guaranteed.

The Dasht-e-Barchi hospital in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, suffered a terrorist attack that killed at least 14 people and injured 15 others.

The attack was carried out by armed men wearing military camouflage fatigues who entered the hospital after an initial detonation by a suicide bomber.

According to the authorities, some of the attackers were cornered inside the hospital and allegedly started the fire inside the building. The police was forced to deploy special forces around the site.

This was also reported by the Afghan Minister of Interior, Tariq Arian. "The forces are trying to clarify the situation at the clinic," he told local press.

At least 17 innocents have been killed and 59 injured in a #blast in #Afganistan. Pics from Jalalabad main hospital: pic.twitter.com/cp8fSoW7bZ — An And (@itisatp) May 12, 2020

The minister also confirmed that about 40 people were rescued from the hospital at the time of the attack. Among them are nurses, pregnant women and newborns.

On Tuesday, May 12, other attacks were perpetrated in several cities of the country, without knowing more details. One of them occurred in the city of Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, where at least 40 people have lost their lives.

The Afghan National Security Council described the event as "violent" and noted on its Twitter account that the attacks were intended to "directly affect women, children and men. The attitude of the attackers is contrary to all human and religious principles.