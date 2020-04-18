COVID-19 May Exacerbate Humanitarian Crisis in Afghanistan

There is a shortage of medical supplies in provinces that have the highest number of patients.

Concern about the deepening of Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis is enhancing due to the number of COVID-19 cases, lack of tests to detect the disease, and political instability.

On Saturday, Health Minister Ferozuddin Feroz reported on 27 new confirmed patients and 933 people infected in the country so far.

According to local outlet Tolo News, fear is increasing because of the lack of tests and other health supplies in those provinces that have the highest number of patients.

At the opening of a 200-bed isolation center in Kabul, the country's capital, Minister Feroz confirmed that the percentage of deaths from COVID -19 is close to three percent.

He also clarified that the World Bank has not yet delivered the promised monetary aid to support Afghanistan in the fight against the pandemic.​​​​​​​

Despite the lack of economic resources, the government is intensifying actions to establish isolation centers with some 10,000 beds throughout the country.

To stop the spread of the pandemic, the authorities also extended the closure of Kabul until May 9. Due to the lack of medical supplies, COVID-19 testing was suspended in Balkh, a province that ranks third in the number of confirmed cases and first in the number of deaths.

Meanwhile, Faryab governor Naqibullah Fayiq acknowledged that some patients, who have been waiting for the results of their tests for 10 days, have not yet been admitted to hospitals.

Citizens denounced that the coronavirus and political instability are affecting people vulnerable, most of whom can barely find food amidst isolation measures.​​​​​​​