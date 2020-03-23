Pompeo Arrives in Afghanistan to Revive Faltering Peace Talks

The attempt to save the stalled peace process in Afghanistan is because most world leaders have reduced travel due to the coronavirus.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Kabul, Afghanistan's capital,on Sunday to try to push forward the stalled peace agreement signed by the two countries in February.

The advance of the coronavirus around the world has caused most world leaders to restrict their travel abroad. This has been the main cause of the stalled peace process in Afghanistan, local media said.

Pompeo's trip occurred despite the pandemic, and in the midst of political turmoil in Afghanistan, with the country's leaders claiming the presidency.

During his visit, it is expected that the Washington representative will try to push through the impasse in the agreement, and end the presence of U.S. military troops in the territory.

Pompeo llega por sorpresa a Kabul para mediar en la grave crisis política - https://t.co/2iJQrk1z4v pic.twitter.com/YTBNvmfysf — ElPortal24 (@ElPortal24) March 23, 2020

"Pompeo arrives in Kabul by surprise to mediate the political crisis."

"The time has come, after all these years, to bring our people home," U.S. President Donald Trump said in early March, announcing the end of the war in Afghanistan in February. However, he has not yet fulfilled his promise.

While Pompeo travels abroad to try to speed up the return of troops to the territory, the Trump government is not doing enough to guarantee the return of U.S. citizens stranded abroad.

Pompeo is meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and former head of government Abdullah Abdullah, who also won last September's presidential election, marred by allegations of fraud.