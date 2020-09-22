Mexico: UNAM To Provide 20,000 Tablets To Low-Income Students

Latin America's largest university has about 350,000 students, 34 percent of whom do not have a computer.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) reported on Tuesday that it will distribute 20,000 tablets to low-income students so they can start their classes remotely.

Latin America's largest university has about 350,000 students, 34 percent of whom do not have a computer and 14 percent do not have the Internet at home.

Therefore, its authorities developed a plan to facilitate and improve the conditions for student learning. Besides anticipating the purchase of 20,000 tablets, their plan will allow the computer centers to be used by university and high school students when epidemiological conditions exist to do so.

Once the contagion risk conditions are moderate, UNAM will install seven centers where students will request tablets and computers on loan and access a thousand computers that will remain connected to the Internet all the time.



The UNAM authorities will also strengthen financial support scholarships to avoid school dropouts as much as possible and will hold training courses on distance education for their 6,500 professors.

On Monday, the National Polytechnic Institute (IPN) also announced that it will loan equipment to students and teachers who do not have computers at home.

As of Tuesday morning, Mexico had reported 700,580 COVID-19 cases and 73,697 deaths. In the world ranking of countries with the highest number of cases, this country ranks seventh after United States (7,049,937), India (5,580,286), Brazil (4,560,083), Russia (1,115,810), Peru (772,896), and Colombia (770,435 ).