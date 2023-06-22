Zimbabwean President Hails Peaceful Nomination Process

On Wednesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hailed the peaceful conduct of the nomination process for candidates in the Aug. 23 general elections.

Electoral authorities across the country accepted applications from candidates for presidential, parliamentary, and local elections.

"So far, I am told that countrywide, the process is going very well. I am happy that Zimbabwe is now a mature democracy," he said.

Mnangagwa made the remarks after visiting the High Court in the capital of Harare, where Ziyambi Ziyambi, his chief election agent and justice minister, successfully filed his nomination papers. He was accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

He added that the nomination process has been peaceful, and peace should continue to prevail before, during, and after the elections.

Mnangagwa, who is seeking re-election for a second five-year term, is set to launch the ruling ZANU-PF's manifesto and election campaign on Saturday in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.

Several presidential aspirants in the upcoming election also filed their nomination papers, including Saviour Kasukuwere, former ZANU-PF senior official and government minister, Lovemore Madhuku of the opposition National Constitutional Alliance, Trust Chikohora of the Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development, and Douglas Mwonzora of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change.

About 6.6 million voters are registered to vote in the general elections, up from 5.8 million in the last poll in 2018.