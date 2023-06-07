Zimbabwe: Over 2000 Suspected Cholera Cases

"Zimbabwe has so far recorded 2,076 cases, with 1,942 recoveries and 15 deaths..."

On Tuesday, Jenfan Muswere, Zimbabwe’s Acting Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services made a statement explaining that the number of suspected cholera cases in Zimbabwe has exceeded 2,000, and there have been 15 confirmed deaths since the onset of the epidemic in February.

In the wake of escalating incidents, the government has advocated for a multi-faceted strategy and all-inclusive approach to tackle the spread of cholera. Muswere made this statement during a press conference after a cabinet meeting.

"Zimbabwe has so far recorded 2,076 cases, with 1,942 recoveries and 15 deaths. All 10 provinces have reported cholera suspected cases," Muswere said.

According to Muswere, Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital city, is one of three provinces that have collectively generated 83 percent of the country's total caseload thus far. The other two provinces are Manicaland and Matabeleland South.

96 cases of cholera reported this week in Zimbabwehttps://t.co/lfs59EvS5H

Get more information on how to protect yourself from infectious diseases while travelling with our free apps

Web app: https://t.co/nhFzKkx2g8

Android App: https://t.co/H39DSpce5P#CholeraOutbreak #travel pic.twitter.com/y0PL8ZAONd — Disease Advisor (@DiseaseAdvisor) June 6, 2023

Muswere also said that, in the wake of the persistent escalation of cases, the cabinet has determined a multi-sectoral approach to managing the outbreak.,

Another decision made by the cabinet is to prioritize initiatives targeting improvements in water and sanitation, as well as the timely release of funds dedicated to mitigating the epidemic.

"As of May 16, 2023, a cumulative total of 1,017 suspected cholera cases, six laboratory-confirmed deaths, 20 suspected cholera deaths, and 288 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported," the Ministry of Health and Child Care said on May 17.