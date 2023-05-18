Zimbabwe: Suspected Cholera Cases Surpass 1,000

"As of May 16, 2023, a cumulative total of 1,017 suspected cholera cases, six laboratory confirmed deaths..."

The government of Zimbabwe, in a recent release, has stated that, as of February, the number of suspected of cholera cases in Zimbabwe has resulted in over 1,000, with 288 cases confirmed and 6 fatalities.

"As of May 16, 2023, a cumulative total of 1,017 suspected cholera cases, six laboratory confirmed deaths, 20 suspected cholera deaths and 288 laboratory confirmed cases were reported," the Ministry of Health and Child Care said on Wednesday.

As of May 15, the number of individuals admitted to hospitals due to cholera was recorded at 51, whereas the corresponding nationwide recuperation rate was observed to be 92 percent.

As per the announcement made by the Ministry, the urban center of Harare features as one of the 17 districts with a striking incidence of cholera in the nation.

@MSF_Zimbabwe is supporting @cohsunshinecity with #cholera risk communication and community engagement outreaches in Harare’s suburbs starting with Glenview, Budiriro and Mbare. This is to ensure that everyone is informed on #cholera preparedness and prevention. pic.twitter.com/NNlvS0qcm0 — MSF_Zimbabwe (@MSF_Zimbabwe) May 17, 2023

Furthermore, the majority of cases have been documented in the heavily populated western suburbs, where several inhabitants have unsanitary living conditions.

According to official data, the province of Matabeleland South exhibits the highest volume of confirmed cases, totaling 96, with Manicaland Province following closely behind, reporting 89 cases. The capital city, Harare, reports a total of 80 cases.

The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on February 12 in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

To date, cases have been reported in nine provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023, and these have no epidemiological link to each other.