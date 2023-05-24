Zimbabwe: Voters’ Roll Inspection Before General Elections

"Those who registered on or before 28 April 2023, are encouraged to inspect the voters' roll at their ordinary polling stations..."

On Tuesday, Utoile Silaigwana, ZEC’s (Zimbabwe Electoral Commission) chief elections officer, said that the voters' roll inspection will be from May 27 to 31 before this year’s general elections.

According to Silaigwana, a total of 11,289 inspection centers have been established throughout the nation’s ten provinces.

"Those who registered on or before 28 April 2023, are encouraged to inspect the voters' roll at their ordinary polling stations which have been designated as inspection centers for purposes of this voters' roll inspection exercise," Silaigwana said.

Silaigwana also said that, in the event that voters are unable to locate their names at the inspection centers, they can review their information through the utilization of a quick code on their mobile device or alternatively seek guidance from officials overseeing the provincial elections.

According to Zimbabwe’s government official statistics, it is anticipated that the upcoming general elections scheduled for either July or August will witness the participation of over 5. 8 million registered voters.

Zimbabwe’s Electoral Act sets out time-limits for other processes in general elections, such as nomination of candidates and run-off elections (in the case of presidential elections).

According to sections 38 of the Act, a presidential proclamation calling an election must specify the nomination day for candidates, a polling day and a polling day for a run-off presidential election.