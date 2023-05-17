Zimbabwe Import Duty Suspension on Basic Goods to Last 6 Months

"Import duty on the 14 basic commodities will remain suspended for six months in order to ensure their availability at competitive prices"

On Tuesday, Zimbabwean authorities officially announced the suspension of import duties on essential goods intended to mitigate the prevalent price escalations will last for six months.

"Import duty on the 14 basic commodities will remain suspended for six months in order to ensure their availability at competitive prices," Monica Mutsvangwa, Minister of Publicity and Broadcasting Services, said during a post-cabinet media briefing.

According to Mutsvangwa, a survey conducted by the government revealed that fundamental commodities are obtainable in both formal and informal retail outlets, yet there persist scarcities of certain domestically manufactured goods, particularly within formal retail establishments.

The minister also said that consumers are often constrained to procure commodities that may not necessarily meet their selective preferences in formal retail establishments when using U.S. dollar.

Mutsvangwa also stated that the increment in the worth of the dollar could be attributed to a dearth of change and the reluctance of outlets to combine transactions in U.S. currency with Zimbabwean dollars.

In order to address the issue of unfair trading practices, Mutsvangwa has communicated that the government is implementing a campaign to enforce quality and measurement standards for essential goods, coupled with the issuance of suitable penalties.

Additionally, the government has established a consumer complaint hotline to receive and promptly respond to any complaints from consumers.